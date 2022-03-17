SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A north Louisiana sheriff’s office is lowering the age requirement aimed at increasing the department’s ranks. Now individuals ages 18 and older can apply to join the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office. Sheriff Steve Prator said Wednesday that if an 18-year-old can join the military and fight a war, that person can also serve his or her own community.

Previously, applicants had to be at least 21 years old to apply to become a P.O.S.T. certified or corrections deputy. Prator says the change in hiring requirements is an effort to reach a wider pool of potential applicants.