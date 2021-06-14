Louisiana sheriff’s office asking for public’s help finding missing man

Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa, Inc.

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – 44-year-old Charles Stiglet has been missing since Saturday, June 12.

The last time anyone saw the Lacombe native was “in the Hammond area,” according to the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa, Inc.

Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa describes Stiglet this way:

Height: 5’8”

Thin build

Brown hair

Weight: Approximately 140 pounds

Last seen wearing black sweat pants and black shoes

If you know where Charles Stiglet is located, please call the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office at (985) 345-6150.