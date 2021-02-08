Louisiana sheriff moves to drop virus suit against China

(AP) — A Louisiana sheriff is dropping a lawsuit filed in May seeking damages from China because of the spread of the new coronavirus.

The Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit Monday in federal court in New Orleans. The suit said there was evidence that the virus originated in a laboratory in China — a contention discounted by experts.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards’ lawsuit was filed as a class-action suit on behalf of sheriffs throughout the nation.

It sought payment for lost revenue and increased expenses associated with the virus. Monday’s court filing gave no reason for seeking dismissal.