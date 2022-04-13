LACOMBE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man who was crabbing from a bridge has died after falling into a canal. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says other people on the bridge near Lacombe heard a splash, realized the man had fallen and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A news release says marine division deputies recovered his body within 30 minutes. It was turned over to the parish coroner to identify and determine cause of death.