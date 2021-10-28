Louisiana senators to review State Police use-of-force rules

by: , MELINDA DESLATTE and JAKE BLEIBERG

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Senate has created a special committee to dig into complaints about the use of excessive force by the State Police. The move comes after troopers have been documented in a series of beatings of Black men that have drawn attention from federal investigators.

Senate President Page Cortez told The Associated Press that he set up the seven-member advisory panel in response to requests from senators concerned about troopers’ behavior. Republican Sen. Franklin Foil will chair the committee. He expects the committee to hear from the State Police and the public with an eye toward developing recommendations for tightened laws regarding use of force that legislators can consider.

