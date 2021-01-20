Louisiana Senators speak out on Twitter following President Biden’s inauguration

WEST MONROE, La. — Lawmakers from Louisiana represented the state today as Joe Biden was sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States of America.
On Twitter, Sen. Bill Cassidy wished the country “well” and stated that he and his wife were fortunate to witness the peaceful transition of power.
Sen. John Kennedy also spoke out on Twitter, saying that he was honored to represent the state at President Biden’s inauguration and that he looks forward to working with President Biden and his administration.