Louisiana Senators speak out on Twitter following President Biden’s inauguration

US President Joe Biden delivers his Inauguration speech after being sworn in as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Semansky / POOL / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK SEMANSKY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

WEST MONROE, La. — Lawmakers from Louisiana represented the state today as Joe Biden was sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States of America.

On Twitter, Sen. Bill Cassidy wished the country “well” and stated that he and his wife were fortunate to witness the peaceful transition of power.

Laura and I are fortunate to witness the peaceful transition of power. We wish our country well. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/Rbgccw7z2a — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) January 20, 2021

Sen. John Kennedy also spoke out on Twitter, saying that he was honored to represent the state at President Biden’s inauguration and that he looks forward to working with President Biden and his administration.