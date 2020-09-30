BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana senators have started advancing a proposal to give themselves some sway over Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision-making in the coronavirus pandemic.
Criticism from Republicans has mounted that the Democratic governor has failed to communicate with them.
The bill from Senate President Page Cortez would create a regulatory framework for legislative oversight when a Louisiana governor extends an emergency order for more than 30 days.
The proposal wouldn’t give lawmakers new avenues to stall those emergency decisions from taking effect.
The approach falls short of what some conservative Republicans want.
A Senate committee Tuesday advanced Cortez’s bill to the full Senate.
A House committee Wednesday will debate a more aggressive approach.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Lawyer for Flynn says she updated Trump on status of case
- LIVE COVERAGE: Trump, Biden take stage in Ohio for 1st debate
- Louisiana senators begin debate on emergency power oversight
- Contribution option on tax statements hopes to raise money to tackle animal overpopulation in Union County
- Rapper NBA YoungBoy among 16 arrested in Louisiana’s capital