Louisiana senators begin debate on emergency power oversight

House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, at lectern, and Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, left, answer questions at a news conference in Memorial Hall before the start of the Special Legislative Session, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana senators have started advancing a proposal to give themselves some sway over Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision-making in the coronavirus pandemic.

Criticism from Republicans has mounted that the Democratic governor has failed to communicate with them.

The bill from Senate President Page Cortez would create a regulatory framework for legislative oversight when a Louisiana governor extends an emergency order for more than 30 days.

The proposal wouldn’t give lawmakers new avenues to stall those emergency decisions from taking effect.

The approach falls short of what some conservative Republicans want.

A Senate committee Tuesday advanced Cortez’s bill to the full Senate.

A House committee Wednesday will debate a more aggressive approach.