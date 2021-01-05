Louisiana senators back COVID-19 rules for next election

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s top elections official is asking lawmakers to back his proposal to broaden the mail-in balloting options for spring municipal elections and two upcoming special congressional elections because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin wants to use the same expansion of absentee-by-mail voting that was in place for the summer and fall elections, including the November presidential competition.
A Senate committee agreed to the proposal without objection Tuesday.
A House committee will consider the package of COVID-19 emergency rules later in the day.
If approved there, they advance to the full Legislature for a vote.
The provisions also would need the backing of Gov. John Bel Edwards to take effect.
