Louisiana senators back COVID-19 rules for next election

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin speaks to the House and Governmental Affairs Committee about his proposed emergency plan for the fall Louisiana elections, on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s top elections official is asking lawmakers to back his proposal to broaden the mail-in balloting options for spring municipal elections and two upcoming special congressional elections because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin wants to use the same expansion of absentee-by-mail voting that was in place for the summer and fall elections, including the November presidential competition.

A Senate committee agreed to the proposal without objection Tuesday.

A House committee will consider the package of COVID-19 emergency rules later in the day.

If approved there, they advance to the full Legislature for a vote.

The provisions also would need the backing of Gov. John Bel Edwards to take effect.