Louisiana senator resigns to lead gambling regulatory board

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A longtime state lawmaker from the Lake Charles area has left the Senate to take the helm of Louisiana’s gambling regulatory board.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Friday that he’s appointed Republican Ronnie Johns as chairman of the Gaming Control Board.

Johns will take charge as the board begins to roll out legalized sports betting around Louisiana. The exiting state senator took criticism from within his party when he skipped this week’s veto session.

Johns said he didn’t attend because he was recovering from knee surgery. Conservatives accused him of avoiding the session to dodge the politically tricky override votes so that he could get the gambling agency job.