WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, May 3, 2022, Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) released the following statement on the leak of a draft opinion in the U.S. Supreme Court case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Preserving the Supreme Court’s integrity is vital, and this unprecedented leak attacks its independence and legitimacy. For the sake of the court and Americans’ confidence in its independence, a thorough and robust investigation is needed to find and punish the leaker. As I’ve said many times before, Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided and should be reversed. Everyone on either side of this issue should, however, condemn the leak and demand that we hold the leaker accountable.

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA)