Louisiana senator files legislation to end private prison contracts

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A bill to end private prison contracts in Louisiana has been introduced to lawmakers.

Senator Karen Carter Peterson has introduced a bill for the 2021 legislative session to end and ban private prison contracts in Louisiana.

According to lawmakers, beginning in January of 2022, SB16 would bar any state and local government entities from entering into or renewing a contract with a private, for-profit prison company.

The legislation also says no Louisiana inmate will be housed in a for-profit prison after January 2028.

Senator Carter Peterson had this to say about the legislation:

“Our criminal justice system is broken. For too long, we’ve allowed corporations to line their pockets and make millions off of the backs of incarcerated people. For-profit prisons regularly sacrifice safety, exploit prisoners, and lobby for harsher sentencing laws – all to help their bottom line. “Louisiana has the highest percentage of our citizens behind bars in the world, and a disproportionate amount are people of color. We need a complete overhaul to reform the system and end this cycle that tears apart our communities. That begins with making sure the corrections system is about justice and redemption, not private profiteering off of punishment.” Senator Karen Carter Peterson on legislation to end for-profit prison contracts in Louisiana.

You can read the full text of the bill here.