Louisiana Senate workers getting 8% pay raise, costing $625K

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Employees in the Louisiana Senate will get an 8% pay raise starting this month. Senate President Page Cortez said Friday that the workers have gone more than two years without salary hikes.

Cortez said the increases will begin with the next pay period and estimated they’ll cost about $625,000 a year. The Lafayette Republican said the Senate will be able to cover the costs of the raise in its existing budget because the staff has dropped from 111 workers at the end of 2019 — shortly before Cortez was elected president — to just above 90 employees today.