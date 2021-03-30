Louisiana school board OKs $1K supplement for staff, subs

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana school district has approved a $1,000 one-time supplement for employees to thank them for their work during a school year filled with challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Caddo Heroes Supplement is estimated to cost $6 million and is made possible through higher than estimated sales tax revenues.

KSLA-TV reports the funds will be distributed in June to employees who worked at least 90% of their scheduled workdays during the calendar year.

School officials say the Caddo Parish School Board is the first in the state to OK funds to be dispersed not only to full-time and part-time employees, but also any substitutes who meet the outlined criteria.