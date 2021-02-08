Louisiana sanitation worker leads police to missing girl

NEW IBERIA, La. (AP) — Authorities say a sanitation worker on his route through southern Louisiana helped lead police to a missing 10-year-old girl who was last seen getting into a car with a registered sex offender.

Dion Merrick said on Facebook on Monday that he noticed a gray sedan parked in a field in St. Martin Parish and recognized it from a Louisiana State Police alert.

The agency issued the alert Sunday night stating that the girl was last seen getting into the sedan and was believed to be in danger.

Merrick called police and authorities rescued the girl. News outlets report Michael R. Sereal has been taken into custody on a warrant for aggravated kidnapping.

To read the original reports, click here.