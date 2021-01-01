Louisiana residents rush to pharmacies early seeking vaccine

Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient Alford Washington, Sr., receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Alanna Williams at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System’s gymnasium in New Orleans, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Washington was part of the Pathfinder Unit in Vietnam where he survived a plane crash that killed 7 people in Oct. 28, 1967. He said he had no concerns receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. (Sophia Germer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The announcement that Louisiana soon will allow people aged 70 and older to get the coronavirus vaccine is spurring significant interest.

Louisiana’s Department of Health says residents clamoring for immunizations have hurried to pharmacies trying to receive a shot.

But those vaccinations don’t begin until Monday and will require a scheduled appointment.

Some pharmacies’ phone lines have been overwhelmed with people trying to get information.

The health department stresses that only a limited supply of 10,000 vaccine doses will be available next week for those newly eligible.

Only certain pharmacies will be administering doses.

Louisiana will announce the pharmacies Monday at covidvaccine.la.gov, so people can begin trying to make appointments.