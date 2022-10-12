OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — In Opelousas, residents are voicing concerns over alleged voter fraud ahead of the upcoming elections.

The discovery of 16 registered voters on Planters Street comes after Councilman Floyd Ford’s neighbor claims Ford does not live on Planters Street or in District B.

Johnny Joubert, Ford’s neighbor, said he’s been at Meadow Run Road for 18-19 years.

“Mr. Floyd moved in a year after me so he’s been my neighbor for at least 18 years,” Joubert said. “He does not live in District B, that’s for sure.”

Another resident, Delitta Broussard, said she reached out to the city and the District Attorney to investigate the registered voters as well as Councilman Ford’s address.

“The incumbent that’s in office, Floyd Ford, has 16 people registered to vote at an address that he claims to live in,” Broussard said. “All of them are active voters but they actually don’t live in that house because from what I understand, there’s only four people that live at that address.”

Broussard also said that she went to the DA’s office with the information. She thinks that the community needs to know the truth if they plan on voting for someone honest.

News 10 reached out to the St Landry Parish Registrar of Voters office, which is collecting information on the matter to send to election compliance in Baton Rouge.

The case remains under investigation.