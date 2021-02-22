Louisiana residents are urged to fill out the Louisiana Disaster Preliminary Damage Self-Report

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The last week was historic in many ways and the damaging effects of the snow and ice are just now coming to light.

In a release over the weekend, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is asking the public to self-report winter weather damage.

They are offering a self-reporting survey. You can find that survey at damage.la.gov. The state says any self-reporting will help local and state emergency managers collect data to move forward with the recovery process.

The governor’s office says this step is not a replacement for reporting damage to your insurance company. They say anyone impacted by the winter storm should fill out the survey to report damage to your home or business (structures only, no vehicles).

The state says the survey is voluntary and will not guarantee any state or federal disaster relief assistance. By filling out the survey, you are simply assisting in the damage assessment related to the winter weather event.