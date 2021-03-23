Louisiana rapper, NBA Youngboy, in federal custody after fleeing police

LOS ANGELES, Ca (BRPROUD)- Kentrell Gaulden, also known as NBA Youngboy, is reportedly in FBI custody after the Los Angeles Police Department attempted to pull his car over for an outstanding federal warrant.

The vehicle didn’t pull over, prompting a short pursuit, which ended with the rapper trying to flee on foot.

He was arrested and taken into custody around 1 p.m.

Back in September, the Baton Rouge rapper was among 16 people arrested on drug and firearm charges in Louisiana.

This is a developing story.