BOGALUSA, La. (BRPROUD) – Two shootings took place in the span of 75 minutes on Wednesday night, according to the Bogalusa Police Department.

Javorius Scott, 24, aka, JayDaYoungan was shot during one of those shootings.

Scott was hit during a shooting around 5:50 p.m. on Superior Ave. and taken to a local hospital.

JayDaYoungan was pronounced dead a few hours after the shooting by the Bogalusa Police Department.

A second victim was shot and also taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The second shooting victim has been identified as Kenyatta Scott Sr.

Bogalusa PD says that Scott, Jr. is considered a “close family member” of Javorius Scott.

Scott, Jr. is currently in stable condition at another facility.

While the investigation into this shooting was unfolding, a second shooting took place around 7 p.m. on Marshall Richardson Rd.

During that shooting, a “vehicle was shot, possibly related to the first shooting,” according to the Bogalusa Police Department.

There were no reported injuries connected to that shooting.

The investigation into this deadly shooting remains ongoing.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call the Detective Division at (985) 732-6238.