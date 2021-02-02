Louisiana public schools slow to use federal coronavirus aid

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — It’s been nine months since Louisiana’s public schools received $287 million in federal coronavirus aid to defray pandemic expenses.

But the school systems still haven’t spent $146 million of that assistance even as they’re slated to get another $1.1 billion-plus.

The first allocation approved by Congress was sent to districts in late April. It’s supposed to help with the costs of computers, personal protective equipment, summer school and other expenses.

The Advocate reports state officials are sending messages to local education officials urging them not to delay spending the money.

State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley says districts were cautious because they didn’t realize they’d get additional federal help.