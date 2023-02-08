NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — From the Big Easy to Shreveport and all the swamps and bayous between, a new study has named Louisiana as one of the top home states for NFL players who make it to the Super Bowl.
Since 1967 (the same year the New Orleans Saints were founded), Louisiana has birthed 186 champions from all corners of the Bayou State, making it the seventh state in the nation to produce Super Bowl stars. The states ahead of Louisiana are:
- Pennsylvania (#6)
- Georgia (#5)
- Ohio (#4)
- Florida (#3)
- Texas (#2)
- California (#1)
This data comes just in time for Super Bowl LVII, where Amite native DeVonta Smith will vie for the title with the Philadelphia Eagles. Kick-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m
Check out the list of Louisiana natives who have made Super Bowl appearances below.
Abbeville, LA
Anthony Levine
Brandon Mitchell
Alexandria, LA
Bubby Brister
Chris Boniol
Amite, LA
DeVonta Smith
Angie, LA
Steve Martin
Arcadia, LA
Fed Dean
Avondale, LA
Michael Bennett
Bastrop, LA
Jim Looney
Baton Rouge, LA
Jeff Alexander
Warren Bankston
Brandon Bolden
Warren Capone
Michael Clayton
Randall Gay
Stephen Gostkowski
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Jeremy Hill
Trindon Holliday
Anthony Johnson
Donnie Jones
Brian Kinchen
Todd Kinchen
Roderick Mullen
Calvin Nicholas
Boston Scott
Tanzel Smart
Stephen Starring
Jim Taylor
Reggie Torbor
Norris Weese
Jimmy Williams
Roy Winston
Bogalusa, LA
Perry Brooks
Bruce Plummer
Bonita, LA
Robert Brown
Crowley, LA
Godfrey Zaunbrecher
Delhi, LA
Johnny Robinson
Donaldsonville, LA
Howard Green
Eunice, LA
Keith Ortego
Tharold Simon
Spencer Ware
Evergreen, LA
Lionel Aldridge
Fort Polk, LA
Brian Mitchell
Franklin, LA
Leonard Marshall
Jeremiah Parker
Warren Wells
Hammond, LA
Robert Alford
Mewelde Moore
Harvey, LA
Ja’Marr Chase
Homer, LA
Paul Lowe
Fred Miller
Houma, LA
Mitch Andrews
Brandon Jacobs
Elijah Lee
Frank Lewis
Tramon Williams
Kenny Young
Jena, LA
Zac Henderson
Jena, LA
Ricky Odom
Johnny Robinson
Kenner, LA
Cyril Grayson
Lafayette, LA
Shannon Clavelle
Jake Delhomme
Kevin Faulk
Devery Henderson
Tyler Shelvin
Lake Charles, LA
Bryan Hicks
Garry Kimble
Larose, LA
Bob Brunet
Leesville, LA
Eddie Fuller
Bo Harris
Lisbon, LA
Willie Davis
Marrero, LA
Ryan Clark
Lemuel Jeanpierre
Darrel Williams
Minden, LA
L’Jarius Sneed
Minden, LA
Billy Joe DuPree
Larry Gordon
Tracy Greene
Rick Lyle
Perry Phenix
Charlie Smith
Odessa Turner
Andrew Whitworth
Natchitoches, LA
Petey Perot
New Iberia, LA
Early Doucet
Hal Garner
Lionel Vital
New Orleans, LA
Lionel Barnes
Odell Beckham Jr.
Eric Bieniemy
Oliver Celestin
Chris Clark
Frank Cornish
Santana Dotson
Lorenzo Doss
Corey Dowden
A.J. Duhe
Al Edwards
Alan Faneca
Greg Fassitt
Marshall Faulk
Steve Foley
Leonard Fournette
BenJarvus Green-Ellis
Karl Hankton
Adrian Hardy
Alvin Haymond
Marquise Hill
Randy Hilliard
Tyson Jackson
Tory James
Al Jenkins
Quinn Johnson
Deion Jones
Jacoby Jones
Sid Justin
Keenan Lewis
Eli Manning
Peyton Manning
Tyrann Mathieu
Quintin Mikell
Stanley Morgan Jr.
Richie Petitbon
Lyle Pickens
Michael Pittman
Eddie Robinson
Tom Santi
Leon Seals
Nate Singleton
Leonard Smith
Neil Smith
Otis Smith
Kordell Stewart
Brian Taylor
Ike Taylor
Rosey Taylor
Sidney Thornton
Trai Turner
Clarence Verdin
Jackie Wallace
Mike Wallace
Reggie Wayne
Aeneas Williams
Pooka Williams
Jerrel Wilson
Roynell Young
Newton, LA
Ike Thomas
Norco, LA
Jeremy Parquet
Oak Grove, LA
Kenny Hill
Opelousas, LA
Remi Prudhomme
Patterson, LA
Ike Hilliard
Pineville, LA
Mark Duper
Port Allen, LA
Tracy Porter
Prairieville, LA
Justin Reid
Rayville, LA
Joe Lavender
Reserve, LA
Patrick Lewis
Ruston, LA
Michael Brooks
Shreveport, LA
Terry Bradshaw
Morris Claiborne
Steve Cox
Keyunta Dawson
Doug Evans
Stan Humphries
Gary Johnson
David Lee
Tommy Maddox
Charles Philyaw
Robert Rochell
Wendell Tyler
Sid Williams
Brandon Wilson
David Woodley
Springhill, LA
Devin White
St. Rose, LA
Ed Reed
Thibodaux, LA
Jarvis Green
Tullos, LA
Gerald Riggs
Vacherie, LA
Corey Webster
West Monroe, LA
Larry Anderson
Mike Howell
Winnsboro, LA
Anthony McFarland
Goldie Sellers
Sammy White
Zachary, LA
Doug Williams