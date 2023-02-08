NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — From the Big Easy to Shreveport and all the swamps and bayous between, a new study has named Louisiana as one of the top home states for NFL players who make it to the Super Bowl.

Since 1967 (the same year the New Orleans Saints were founded), Louisiana has birthed 186 champions from all corners of the Bayou State, making it the seventh state in the nation to produce Super Bowl stars. The states ahead of Louisiana are:

Pennsylvania (#6)

Georgia (#5)

Ohio (#4)

Florida (#3)

Texas (#2)

California (#1)

This data comes just in time for Super Bowl LVII, where Amite native DeVonta Smith will vie for the title with the Philadelphia Eagles. Kick-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m

Check out the list of Louisiana natives who have made Super Bowl appearances below.

Abbeville, LA

Anthony Levine

Brandon Mitchell

Alexandria, LA

Bubby Brister

Chris Boniol

Amite, LA

DeVonta Smith

Angie, LA

Steve Martin

Arcadia, LA

Fed Dean

Avondale, LA

Michael Bennett

Bastrop, LA

Jim Looney

Baton Rouge, LA

Jeff Alexander

Warren Bankston

Brandon Bolden

Warren Capone

Michael Clayton

Randall Gay

Stephen Gostkowski

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Jeremy Hill

Trindon Holliday

Anthony Johnson

Donnie Jones

Brian Kinchen

Todd Kinchen

Roderick Mullen

Calvin Nicholas

Boston Scott

Tanzel Smart

Stephen Starring

Jim Taylor

Reggie Torbor

Norris Weese

Jimmy Williams

Roy Winston

Bogalusa, LA

Perry Brooks

Bruce Plummer

Bonita, LA

Robert Brown

Crowley, LA

Godfrey Zaunbrecher

Delhi, LA

Johnny Robinson

Donaldsonville, LA

Howard Green

Eunice, LA

Keith Ortego

Tharold Simon

Spencer Ware

Evergreen, LA

Lionel Aldridge

Fort Polk, LA

Brian Mitchell

Franklin, LA

Leonard Marshall

Jeremiah Parker

Warren Wells

Hammond, LA

Robert Alford

Mewelde Moore

Harvey, LA

Ja’Marr Chase

Homer, LA

Paul Lowe

Fred Miller

Houma, LA

Mitch Andrews

Brandon Jacobs

Elijah Lee

Frank Lewis

Tramon Williams

Kenny Young

Jena, LA

Zac Henderson

Jena, LA

Ricky Odom

Johnny Robinson

Kenner, LA

Cyril Grayson

Lafayette, LA

Shannon Clavelle

Jake Delhomme

Kevin Faulk

Devery Henderson

Tyler Shelvin

Lake Charles, LA

Bryan Hicks

Garry Kimble

Larose, LA

Bob Brunet

Leesville, LA

Eddie Fuller

Bo Harris

Lisbon, LA

Willie Davis

Marrero, LA

Ryan Clark

Lemuel Jeanpierre

Darrel Williams

Minden, LA

L’Jarius Sneed

Minden, LA

Billy Joe DuPree

Larry Gordon

Tracy Greene

Rick Lyle

Perry Phenix

Charlie Smith

Odessa Turner

Andrew Whitworth

Natchitoches, LA

Petey Perot

New Iberia, LA

Early Doucet

Hal Garner

Lionel Vital

New Orleans, LA

Lionel Barnes

Odell Beckham Jr.

Eric Bieniemy

Oliver Celestin

Chris Clark

Frank Cornish

Santana Dotson

Lorenzo Doss

Corey Dowden

A.J. Duhe

Al Edwards

Alan Faneca

Greg Fassitt

Marshall Faulk

Steve Foley

Leonard Fournette

BenJarvus Green-Ellis

Karl Hankton

Adrian Hardy

Alvin Haymond

Marquise Hill

Randy Hilliard

Tyson Jackson

Tory James

Al Jenkins

Quinn Johnson

Deion Jones

Jacoby Jones

Sid Justin

Keenan Lewis

Eli Manning

Peyton Manning

Tyrann Mathieu

Quintin Mikell

Stanley Morgan Jr.

Richie Petitbon

Lyle Pickens

Michael Pittman

Eddie Robinson

Tom Santi

Leon Seals

Nate Singleton

Leonard Smith

Neil Smith

Otis Smith

Kordell Stewart

Brian Taylor

Ike Taylor

Rosey Taylor

Sidney Thornton

Trai Turner

Clarence Verdin

Jackie Wallace

Mike Wallace

Reggie Wayne

Aeneas Williams

Pooka Williams

Jerrel Wilson

Roynell Young

Newton, LA

Ike Thomas

Norco, LA

Jeremy Parquet

Oak Grove, LA

Kenny Hill

Opelousas, LA

Remi Prudhomme

Patterson, LA

Ike Hilliard

Pineville, LA

Mark Duper

Port Allen, LA

Tracy Porter

Prairieville, LA

Justin Reid

Rayville, LA

Joe Lavender

Reserve, LA

Patrick Lewis

Ruston, LA

Michael Brooks

Shreveport, LA

Terry Bradshaw

Morris Claiborne

Steve Cox

Keyunta Dawson

Doug Evans

Stan Humphries

Gary Johnson

David Lee

Tommy Maddox

Charles Philyaw

Robert Rochell

Wendell Tyler

Sid Williams

Brandon Wilson

David Woodley

Springhill, LA

Devin White

St. Rose, LA

Ed Reed

Thibodaux, LA

Jarvis Green

Tullos, LA

Gerald Riggs

Vacherie, LA

Corey Webster

West Monroe, LA

Larry Anderson

Mike Howell

Winnsboro, LA

Anthony McFarland

Goldie Sellers

Sammy White

Zachary, LA

Doug Williams