BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — K-12 education in Louisiana is improving, according to new rankings from “U.S. News & World Report.”

According to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Education, the state jumped five spots from 46th to 41st in PreK-12 rankings between 2019 and 2023.

“These positive gains reflect the unwavering commitment educators and policymakers have to improve the quality of education in Louisiana,” State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said in a news release. “In a state long-challenged with educational outcomes, this movement is welcome news; however, we have a long way to go and must keep pushing forward.”

Fourth graders in Louisiana also ranked No. 1 in the nation for reading growth on the National Assessment of Educational Progress. (The test is also called The Nation’s Report Card.)

Additional gains in the rankings, per LDOE, were made in the:

