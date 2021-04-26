Louisiana population grows enough to keep 6 US House seats

FILE – This March 19, 2020, file photo, shows a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident. Alabama on Wednesday became the second state to challenge the U.S. Census Bureau’s decision to delay by six months the release of data used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts, as it took aim at the accuracy of a privacy protection system that it alleged is holding up the process.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s population grew enough over the last decade that it won’t lose a congressional seat, but that growth still fell well below the increases seen in many other states and across the nation.

The latest U.S. census data released Monday showed Louisiana had more than 4.6 million people in the latest 2020 tally, about 124,000 more people than in 2010.

The 2.7% growth rate was far short of the 7.4% population increase seen across the United States. But it was enough for Louisiana to keep six seats in the U.S. House.

The state lost a congressional seat after the 2010 census because of anemic population growth at the time.