BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana are trying to determine what happened to a woman whose body was discovered with gunshot wounds inside of a car.

Baton Rouge Police say they found the woman’s body at around 2:15 a.m. Sunday in a car that had crashed into a ditch.

The victim hasn’t been identified and police didn’t say whether they had identified any suspects in the case. Her official cause of death is pending. The investigation remains ongoing.