MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Many Police Department is searching for a missing teenager.
MPD stated on their Facebook page that 17-year-old Shania Sweet ran away on Monday evening and is likely still in the Many vicinities.
When last seen, Sweet was wearing a Many hoodie and jeans. Another identifying characteristic is Sweet’s long, braided hair.
Many police are asking the public to contact 911 with information about Sweet’s whereabouts.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.