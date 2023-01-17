17-year-old Shania Sweet was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 16, wearing a Many hoodie and jeans. (Photo: MPD Facebook page)

MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Many Police Department is searching for a missing teenager.

MPD stated on their Facebook page that 17-year-old Shania Sweet ran away on Monday evening and is likely still in the Many vicinities.

When last seen, Sweet was wearing a Many hoodie and jeans. Another identifying characteristic is Sweet’s long, braided hair.

Call 911 if you see 17-year-old Shania Sweet. (Image: MPD Facebook page)

Many police are asking the public to contact 911 with information about Sweet’s whereabouts.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.