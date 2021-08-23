Louisiana police car hits, kills woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Authorities in northwest Louisiana say a police car has hit and killed a pedestrian.

Few details were available, but the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the dead woman on Monday as 48-year-old Valerie Parker.

Its news release says she was hit by a marked Shreveport police car around 10:50 p.m. Sunday.

KSLA-TV reports that the officer was on duty, and that investigators were looking into whether the officer was responding to a call.

The coroner’s office said it will perform an autopsy on Parker’s body.