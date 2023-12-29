BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana was given the responsibility to oversee and regulate underground projects involving carbon dioxide.

According to a release from the governor’s office, Governor John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources announced that the Environmental Protection Agency gave the state permission to control the underground carbon dioxide (CO2) projects. These projects will work to provide cleaner production of fuels.

“Finding alternative means of harnessing our traditional fuel sources at the same time we expand our options for alternative fuel sources to the point they are market-ready, available and affordable is probably the great challenge of our generation and some of the most important work we can do for future generations,” Gov. Edwards said. “While CO2 sequestration is not the only strategy available for carbon management, it is the most mature and market-ready tool available in the near term.”

According to Gov. Edwards, Louisiana’s geology and existing pipeline infrastructure are key for Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) projects.

CO2 sequestration is when carbon dioxide is stored deep underground by injection wells. The storing has to be regulated to ensure the carbon dioxide is stored deep enough in the ground. Issues such as the thickness of the layers, appropriate well construction, and monitoring and financial security requirements.

After an adjustment to the law was made in 2019 by the state Legislature, the Office of Conservation Injection and Mining division made CO2 sequestration regulations, according to the release.

The regulations were made final in 2021 and include that Louisiana will not grant waivers to injection depth requirements, the state does not allow carbon dioxide sequestration in salt caverns, Louisiana will not give permits for multiple wells, and the state will require additional measures for monitoring.

“We certainly want Louisiana to be able to develop opportunities for economic growth in the emerging market for carbon management,” Commissioner Edwards said. “But we cannot and will not sacrifice our duty to ensure that operations are conducted in a way that is protective of public safety and the environment. We have seen unprecedented interest in carbon sequestration projects over the past couple of years, with companies reaching out to our office to express interest in what the regulatory landscape will be. The applications already in with the EPA are just the start.”

