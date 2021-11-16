Louisiana PD arrest multiple people on charges including prostitution, drugs and guns

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department has been busy with investigations focusing on narcotics distribution and prostitution over the last few months.
ZPD says, “These investigations were specifically to target illegal distribution of narcotics and sales of illegal acts.”
Detectives obtained seven search warrants which led to multiple arrests and the seizure of a large amount of narcotics.
The suspects, charges, locations where the search warrants were executed and items seized are listed below:
Bryan Mccauley – Distribution of Schedule II Narcotics, Poss. of Schedule I, Schedule II, and Schedule IV
Katrina Martin – PWID Schedule IV Narcotics (2 counts)
Bennett “BJ” Whittington – PWID Schedule IV Narcotics (2 counts)
- 4123 Cherry Street, Zachary Louisiana
- 19928 Deer Creek Drive, Zachary Louisiana
- 15880 Gaylord Oaks Drive, Walker Louisiana
- 459 illegal pills
- 14.86g of Methamphetamine
- 3g of heroin
- 4.06g of marijuana
- Drug paraphernalia
- $701.00 U.S. Currency
Phillip Williams – Distribution of Schedule I Narcotics.
- 20969 Leviticus Drive, Zachary Louisiana
- 5 grams of marijuana
- Glock 19MOS with two drum mags
- Drug paraphernalia
Ronald Thibodeaux Jr – Distribution of Schedule I Narcotics.
- 5145 Gloria Street, Zachary Louisiana
5 grams of marijuana
- Items to start an in-home marijuana grow
- Illegal pills
- Promethazine
Vivian Therapy Spa; Lu Xiuping – Prostitution by massage
- 5145 Main Street, Suite E. Zachary Louisiana
- 1 arrest for prostitution by massage
- Money laundering
- 1 DVR
- $618 U.S. Currency
- Receipts of business for explicit acts
Vape Town Vape Shop; Lovepreet Singh – Distribution of Schedule I Narcotics.
- 5875 Main Street Suite F, Zachary Louisiana
- 888 illegal THC Products
- $887.00 U.S. Currency
Multiple agencies assisted the Zachary Police Department during the execution of the search warrants.
Those agencies include:
- Zachary Narcotics
- LSP Narcotics
- LSP Fugitive Team
- DELTA Narcotics Task Force
- EBRSO SWAT
If you would like to report any illegal activity, contact the Zachary Police Department at (225) 654-9393.