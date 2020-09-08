Louisiana pandemic voting plans at issue in federal court

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge in Louisiana is hearing arguments on whether the state must broaden opportunities for mail-in balloting to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in this fall’s elections.

Voting rights advocates and Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards say a plan by the state’s top election official, a Republican, doesn’t do enough to protect voters’ health and safety.

That plan includes a limited expansion of absentee mail voting for those confirmed to have COVID-19.

Voting rights advocates filed a lawsuit against the plan.

Edwards has said he’ll withhold approval of the plan. And he has asked the judge to order broader use of mail balloting.