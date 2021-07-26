Louisiana OMV responds to fourth surge of COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Governor Edwards recently announced that Louisiana is in 4th surge of COVID-19.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, some people have seen a closed sign when they stopped by a Louisiana OMV location.

Now that the 4th surge is upon us, the Commissioner of the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is releasing a statement about the closures and what to expect in the near future.

“Several Louisiana OMV locations have experienced intermittent closures over the past few months due to precautions related to COVID-19. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our customers. When possible, we shift resources around to where they are needed to keep our offices open. Unfortunately, sometimes we must close temporarily to protect the health of our customers and employees. “The fourth surge of COVID-19 is upon us. We cannot let our guard down. Though they are not required at this time, we encourage OMV customers to wear masks for their protection. We continue to enforce social distancing protocols at OMV field offices and ask customers to stay home when they are sick. When possible, please take advantage of our extensive list of online services on our website, www.expresslane.org. “Your safety is our priority. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding during this time.”

If you have a question about a particular Louisiana OMV location, visit Office of Motor Vehicles.