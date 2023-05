BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A statewide outage is affecting some state agencies.

The outage was reported on Thursday, May 18.

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services have all reportedly been affected.

The outage is causing issues with the DCFS toll-free Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline. The agency said to make emergency reports to law enforcement until the toll number is operating again.

LDWF said that staff can’t make or answer phone calls. The agency also can’t process boat registrations or licenses.

The OMV said that there is no estimated time for restoration. LDWF said the state Office of Technology Services is currently working on a solution.

This is a developing story. Other agencies affected by the outage will be updated.