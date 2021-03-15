Louisiana officials warn of imposter motor vehicle websites

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Officials are warning Louisiana residents about third-party websites that overcharge for vehicle registration services and gather personal data and credit card information.

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles said in a news release Monday that the websites aren’t affiliated with any state government agency and are owned by for-profit companies.

The release says some private, unofficial websites collect and store personal information and charge unnecessary fees.

While third-party websites often have advertisements, the Office of Motor Vehicles website does not, and it allows residents to renew their registration online using their renewal notice or previously issued registration.

Registration can also be renewed by mail or in person.