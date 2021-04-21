Louisiana officials react to ex-cop Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Louisiana officials have released statements on the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin in his murder trial of George Floyd.

Here’s Governor Edwards full statement:

Gov. Edwards’ statement on the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial. #lagov pic.twitter.com/iwnaTz8AEq — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) April 20, 2021

“Today, I am thankful that the criminal justice system dispensed justice to George Floyd’s family and to society.

While today’s verdict will not bring George Floyd back, nor will it erase years of damaging racism and violence, it is a positive step forward that Derek Chauvin was held fully accountable for Floyd’s death.

All people, regardless of the color of their skin, deserve to be treated fairly, equally and with dignity by members of law enforcement. Officers should never resort to excessive force when they are dealing with the public. For that reason, we should all be encouraged that so many career law enforcement officials testified to the criminality of Chauvin’s actions.

I join many Americans and Louisianans in grieving alongside the Floyd family, and I pray this verdict will give them some measure of peace. I also pray that all people in our state and our nation will stand together, learn from one another, reject violence, and embrace neighborly love.”

Sen. Karen Carter Peterson released the following statement:

I’m grateful for today’s verdict, but we should be clear – there is nothing that can give true justice to the family of George Floyd.



My full statement on Derek Chauvin’s verdict: pic.twitter.com/86bvgCYYw2 — KarenCarterPeterson (@TeamKCP) April 20, 2021

Senator Troy Carter:

April 20, 2021



Troy Carter issues statement on verdict in Derek Chauvin trial pic.twitter.com/OsdEsNP7hV — Senator Troy Carter (@troyc4Congress) April 20, 2021

Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome:

Today’s verdict does bring accountability. We must continue to be dedicated to justice through transparency & accountability. We must continue to close the gap between law enforcement & our community. We must continue to build stronger institutions while building public trust. — Sharon Weston Broome (@MayorBroome) April 20, 2021

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell:

The guilty verdict announced today in the trial of Derek Chauvin is a small step towards justice. I am grateful that the jury affirmed what anyone with eyes could see: a Black man was murdered, by an officer with a sworn duty to protect him. https://t.co/HWFJHGVDFV — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) April 20, 2021



