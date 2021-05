BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department is in trouble with the law.

41-year-old David Macaulay, is charged with Domestic Abuse Battery.

The 3-year veteran of the force was arrested on Thursday morning.

BRPD says the 41-year-old works “in the Uniform Patrol Division.”

MacAulay is currently in the East Baton Rouge Prison.