LOUISIANA (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, Jan 4, 2024, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshals sent out a post via Facebook, recalling Therapist Select Percussion Personal Massagers.

The massagers can overheat while charging, posing fire and burn hazards. Homedics has received 17 reports of the massagers overheating including one report of a burn to the consumer’s thumb.

Officials are encouraging customers to get their refund back.

For more refund information, contact Homedics at 800-466-3342 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit online at https://recall.homedics.com/HHP-715 , www.homedics.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page.