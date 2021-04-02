Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal releases new fire safety message for the month of April

(04/02/21) — It’s a new month which means a new fire safety message!

We continue to see cooking-related fires that are resulting in serious injuries and deaths, so we’re focusing this month’s fire safety message on cooking safety tips.

  • Clear clutter, especially combustible items, away from cooking areas
  • Be mindful of cooking while wearing loose clothing
  • Remain within sight/reach of the cooking area
  • Turn handles away from the stove’s edge
  • In the event of a small fire in a pot or pan, turn the heat source off and cover with a pot top
  • Be mindful of steam hazards when using slow-cookers and/or pressure cookers
  • Unplug electrical appliances when not in use
  • In the event of an oven fire, turn off the power and leave the door closed
  • Do not use metal in microwaves
  • Avoid cooking with excessive temperatures, or when tired or impaired
  • When in doubt, GET OUT and call 911

As always the State Fire Marshal stresses the need for having working smoke alarms in a home and having fire extinguishers handy in the kitchen area.

