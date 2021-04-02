Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal releases new fire safety message for the month of April

(04/02/21) — It’s a new month which means a new fire safety message!
We continue to see cooking-related fires that are resulting in serious injuries and deaths, so we’re focusing this month’s fire safety message on cooking safety tips.
- Clear clutter, especially combustible items, away from cooking areas
- Be mindful of cooking while wearing loose clothing
- Remain within sight/reach of the cooking area
- Turn handles away from the stove’s edge
- In the event of a small fire in a pot or pan, turn the heat source off and cover with a pot top
- Be mindful of steam hazards when using slow-cookers and/or pressure cookers
- Unplug electrical appliances when not in use
- In the event of an oven fire, turn off the power and leave the door closed
- Do not use metal in microwaves
- Avoid cooking with excessive temperatures, or when tired or impaired
- When in doubt, GET OUT and call 911
As always the State Fire Marshal stresses the need for having working smoke alarms in a home and having fire extinguishers handy in the kitchen area.