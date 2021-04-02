Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal releases new fire safety message for the month of April

(04/02/21) — It’s a new month which means a new fire safety message!

We continue to see cooking-related fires that are resulting in serious injuries and deaths, so we’re focusing this month’s fire safety message on cooking safety tips.

Clear clutter, especially combustible items, away from cooking areas

Be mindful of cooking while wearing loose clothing

Remain within sight/reach of the cooking area

Turn handles away from the stove’s edge

In the event of a small fire in a pot or pan, turn the heat source off and cover with a pot top

Be mindful of steam hazards when using slow-cookers and/or pressure cookers

Unplug electrical appliances when not in use

In the event of an oven fire, turn off the power and leave the door closed

Do not use metal in microwaves

Avoid cooking with excessive temperatures, or when tired or impaired

When in doubt, GET OUT and call 911

As always the State Fire Marshal stresses the need for having working smoke alarms in a home and having fire extinguishers handy in the kitchen area.