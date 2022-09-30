WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Louisiana discovered its first case of Chronic Wasting Disease on January 28th, 2022 in an adult buck harvested in Tensas Parish. Now the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries is offering a reward to hunters that can harvest an adult buck deer in Louisiana.

Anyone that harvests a deer with a 10 inch or greater inside spread and has that deer tested, again it has to be a Louisiana harvested deer that hunter would be in the running for a $1,000 gift card for CWD samples. All they have to do is harvest an adult buck deer in Louisiana and contact their local LDWF field office to arrange testing. Johnathan Bordelon, Program Director, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

Chronic Waste Disease is a disease that is always fatal to deer and can not currently be eradicated. Tensas Parish’s buck made Louisiana the 28th state to discover the disease, now occurring in 29 states. It is a neurological disease found in cervids caused by a prion, a misfolded protein, that is spread through feces, bodily fluids and environmental contamination by an infected animal.

LDWF began putting an action plan together to combat CWD had it ever been found in the state soon after it was first discovered in Colorado in pen raised elk. One of the best practices in fighting the disease is to keep prevalence rates within a population low and to collect samples to understand where and how severe the disease is in the deer herd.

The hunters provide necessary information as to where the deer was harvested and other critical details so that we can map out exactly where our samples are coming from. Johnathan Bordelon, Program Director, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

LDWF would like to remind the public that parts of Tensas, Madison and Franklin Parish are in a CWD management zone and there is a supplemental feeding ban to mitigate any spread of CWD.

Up North its spreading pretty quick and the spread is not going stop its going to continue. If I did win the money hunting I definitely would use it to buy a better bow for bow season or a nicer rifle, you know anything else that I want to use for hunting. Perry Hammett- Louisiana Hunter

A map of these drop off locations is available on the LDWF website at https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/assets/Hunting/Deer/Files/CWD-Control-Area-Drop-Off-Locations.pdf.