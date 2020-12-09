Louisiana nursing homes will get higher payments from state

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers are allowing a change to the payment formula for the state’s powerful nursing home industry that will boost their bottom line.

The decision comes despite objections from advocacy groups for the elderly who want the money spent providing seniors with services that allow them to stay at home.

The Advocate reports the new regulation goes into effect Dec. 20. The change will increase the square footage allowed for many nursing home rooms and give facility owners about $6 million more in Medicaid dollars each year.

The Louisiana Nursing Home Association says the new reimbursement rate will encourage operators to renovate their facilities for more single occupancy rooms.