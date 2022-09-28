BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) –David Armand will receive the 23rd annual Louisiana Writer award. According to a press release, this award is for a contemporary Louisiana author for an outstanding contribution to Louisiana’s literary and intellectual life.

Armand has published novels, including but not limited to Harlow, The Gorge, The Lord’s Acre, and The Pugilist’s Wife. He is also the author of an upcoming collection of creative notification essays that the University of Louisiana at Lafayette will publish in Spring 2023.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser shared his thoughts on Armond’s published works and accomplishments.

Through his novels set in Louisiana, his revelatory poetry, and a memoir that demonstrates his perseverance in overcoming and rising above obstacles to become the accomplished writer he has become, David and his work represent so much about the indomitable Louisiana spirit with which we all can identify. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

Armand also expressed his thoughts on being selected as a recipient of the award.

As a lifelong Louisianan, I can’t begin to express how much being honored by my home state in this way means to me. This is the biggest honor I’ve ever received for my work, and I am very much looking forward to representing our great state’s cultural achievements. David Armand, Louisiana author

The award will be presented to Armand at the opening ceremony for the Louisiana Book Festival on Saturday, October 29, 2022. The ceremony will take place in Baton Rouge, La.

For more information on Armand and his work, visit the Louisiana Writer Award webpage. To learn more about the Louisiana Book Festival, visit www.LouisianaBookFestival.org .