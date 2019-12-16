Louisiana National Guard Youth Challenge Program graduates more than 260 cadets

Saturday morning more than 200 cadets accomplished a goal that could change the rest of their lives.

For the last 5 1/2 months 264 young people have worked hard in hopes of getting a second chance, KALB reported.

The Louisiana National Guard Youth Program at Camp Beauregard is all about improving lives, and creating better futures.

The program puts the cadets through a military style school, there they learn skills like leadership, discipline, and responsibility.

At the end of the program the cadets put their cap and gowns on, and walk across the stage heading in a better direction.