Louisiana National Guard moves in water “Hippos” for those cleaning up after Hurricane Laura

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Louisiana National Guard is continuing to help people in south Louisiana clean up after Hurricane Laura decimated many of their homes and properties.

According to a recent release from the Louisiana National Guard they are focusing on getting clean, potable water to support the volunteers housed in the Sail Street Church and working to help clean up the communities devastated by Hurricane Laura, Sept. 2.

1st Sgt. Micki Bryant says this will be a sustained mission to provide the people in Lake Charles with the necessary water for showers, cleaning, and cooking for the volunteers. Many of those volunteers are from Samaritan’s Purse, a nondenominational evangelical Christian organization providing spiritual and physical aid to hurting people around the world.

Clay Steelman, program manager for Samaritan’s Purse says without the help of the National Guard working with them to get water, they would not be able to do the clean up work, lay tarps on roofs or any of the other things they are doing to help those who were in the direct path of Hurricane Laura.

“There is no potable water in the community and without it that means that we would not have overnight volunteers.”, says Steelman.

Steelman expects to have 60-70 volunteers by the end of this week. The water provided by the National Guard is stored and transported as a 2,000-gallon potable-water tank known as a Hippo.

Spc. Gabriela Morales Hernandez, a water treatment specialist originally from Puerto Rico, has been moving from site to site in Deridder and Lake Charles making sure the Hippos are operational and have sanitized, safe water.

“I am ensuring that the Hippos are mission ready for soldiers to roll them out to each site,” said Morales. “I do rounds at each site to verify that they are chlorinated, have the proper pH balance and that there is no bacteria in them.”

Some of the guardsmen working in Lake Charles say helping feels great because their families are from the area and had to evacuate for the storm. And they are happy they can help a community that is close to their hearts and their family.

If you want to see more pictures or videos from the National Guard’s work in south Louisiana click here.