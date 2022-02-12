PINEVILLE, La. (AP) — Louisiana National Guard combat medics are now learning emergency treatments for service dogs. A news release says that includes techniques such as inserting intravenous lines, clearing a dog’s airway, applying tourniquets and checking vital signs.

This was part of the curriculum for 14 combat medics who went through a 10-day training session in late January at Camp Beauregard. The medics were renewing their emergency medical technician and CPR certifications. The sessions titled “K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care” are in addition to those about such techniques as managing battlefield trauma, treating heat and cold injuries, starting IVs and giving medications to people.