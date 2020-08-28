Louisiana National Guard continues response efforts in the aftermath of Laura

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Gov. John Bel Edwards mobilized the entire Louisiana National Guard ahead of Hurricane Laura. There are more than 6,000 Guardsmen currently supporting relief, recovery, and logistical operations in the heavy impact zones of Hurricane Laura.
The LANG says they are prepared to send additional soldiers and airmen to support local leadership around the heaviest hit parts of the state.
As of Friday, August 28, 2020, the LANG has assisted in evacuating over 2,000 people and 20 pets from Calcasieu Parish. They have also been instrumental in distributing water (70,000 liters), MREs or Meals Ready to Eat (39,000), and tarps (6,200) to the people of Louisiana.
The LANG is opening points of distribution in parishes as the requests come in.
The Guard has more engineer teams and route clearance teams out working to open up roads so supplies can be easily transported to those who need them.
Please visit https://geauxguard.la.gov/ for the latest LANG releases, photos and videos.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- UPDATE: All Greater Ouachita Water Company services restored
- After the Storm: What do you do now? Here’s what the Department of Insurance has to say
- Thousands gather for march in Washington DC to fight racial inequality
- Ouachita Parish Police Jury activates contracts for storm debris removal during special called meeting on Friday
- US lawmakers back bill to boost ailing travel industry