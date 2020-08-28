Louisiana National Guard continues response efforts in the aftermath of Laura

Guardsmen with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conduct search and rescue missions with partner agencies in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Aug. 27, 2020 after Hurricane Laura made landfall in Southwest Louisiana. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh)

Guardsmen with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conduct search and rescue missions with partner agencies in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Aug. 27, 2020 after Hurricane Laura made landfall in Southwest Louisiana. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Gov. John Bel Edwards mobilized the entire Louisiana National Guard ahead of Hurricane Laura. There are more than 6,000 Guardsmen currently supporting relief, recovery, and logistical operations in the heavy impact zones of Hurricane Laura.

The LANG says they are prepared to send additional soldiers and airmen to support local leadership around the heaviest hit parts of the state.

As of Friday, August 28, 2020, the LANG has assisted in evacuating over 2,000 people and 20 pets from Calcasieu Parish. They have also been instrumental in distributing water (70,000 liters), MREs or Meals Ready to Eat (39,000), and tarps (6,200) to the people of Louisiana.

The LANG is opening points of distribution in parishes as the requests come in.

The Guard has more engineer teams and route clearance teams out working to open up roads so supplies can be easily transported to those who need them.

Please visit https://geauxguard.la.gov/ for the latest LANG releases, photos and videos.