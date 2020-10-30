Louisiana men sentenced on federal firearms charges

Louisiana (KTVE/KARD) (10/30/20)— Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced today that two Louisiana men have been sentenced on federal firearms charges.

SHREVEPORT, La. – John Jackson Harkey, age 35, of Shreveport, was sentenced by United States District Judge Donald E. Walter to 70 months (5 years, 10 months) in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release for possessing an unregistered firearm.

On or about February 21, 2019, Shreveport Police Department officers lawfully executed a search warrant at Harkey’s residence.

During the search, officers found an operable, short-barreled shotgun that was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

Harkey pleaded guilty to the charge on May 27, 2020.

The ATF and Shreveport Police Department conducted the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Shannon prosecuted the case.

ALEXANDRIA, La. – Joseph Wilton, age 28, of Alexandria, was sentenced by United States District Judge Dee D. Drell to 60 months (5 years) in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Alexandria Police Department officers stopped the car Wilton was driving on February 17, 2018.

During a search of the vehicle, officers recovered a firearm and ammunition. Wilton, who was a convicted felon, knew that it was unlawful to possess the firearm and ammunition and was subsequently arrested.

Wilton pleaded guilty to the charge on July 16, 2020.

The ATF and Alexandria Police Department conducted the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Leon H. Whitten prosecuted the case.

