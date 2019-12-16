Louisiana men arrested for stealing, killing water buffalo

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (AP) — The Louisiana agriculture department says four men have been arrested on allegations they stole, shot and killed two Asian water buffalo owned by a local rancher.

Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain says the suspects harvested the meat, hide and heads of the buffalo stolen in Plaquemines Parish.

The buffalo were worth an estimated $10,000. Strain says social media posts helped his agency and the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office investigate the cattle theft.

The alleged cattle rustlers were booked into the parish detention center on Friday.

Strain’s office says the men face a fine and possibly jail time if convicted for theft of livestock.

