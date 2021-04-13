Louisiana med school chancellor on leave after complaints

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — The head of a Louisiana medical school is on administrative leave while the university investigates allegations that he suppressed students’ complaints about sexual harassment and retaliated against faculty members who supported the students.

Dr. Ghali E. Ghali is chancellor of the Louisiana State University medical school in Shreveport and said in a statement Tuesday that he’s sure he’ll be cleared but agreed to a temporary leave.

News outlets report four complaints were filed Monday with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The Advocate of Baton Rouge reports they allege a former administrator spoke inappropriately to and touched 16 female medical students.

They also say the head of admissions made female students write book reports on pornographic stories.