Louisiana marijuana decriminalization bill nears passage

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A bid to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana for recreational use has moved one step away from the governor’s desk.

A Senate committee Tuesday narrowly agreed in a 3-2 vote to send the proposal to the full Senate.

The proposal by Democratic Rep. Cedric Glover would make possession of up to 14 grams of marijuana a misdemeanor carrying a fine up to $100, even for repeat offenses, and end the possibility of jail time.

The proposal already won bipartisan House support. If the full Senate agrees to the measure without changes, it would head to Gov. John Bel Edwards. The governor has indicated he’d sign it into law.