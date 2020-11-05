Louisiana man ruled incompetent for trial in random killings

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

GRETNA, La. (AP) — A man accused of killing three men by randomly firing at people in the New Orleans area over two weeks in 2019 has been found incompetent to stand trial.

The Times-Picayune|The New Orleans Advocate reports that Sean Barrette was found mentally incompetent for trial on Wednesday by a judge in Louisiana’s Jefferson Parish.

Charges against Barrette include two counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.

Barrette’s attorney said Wednesday that Barrette “appeared to be actively psychotic” as he was being interviewed by doctors.

He is accused of firing indiscriminately at people in vehicles in New Orleans and Jefferson Parish.