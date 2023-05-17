BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Chad Blackard, 24, of Walker, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, May 16 to negligent homicide and third-degree feticide. The guilty pleas were made in connection with the accidental shooting death of a teenager and her unborn child. The teenager was around 25 weeks pregnant when the shooting took place.

The shooting happened in the 6100 block of Siegen Lane on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Witnesses reportedly told detectives that he was “playing with the handgun.” Blackard said, “that he may have accidentally removed a portion of the gun from the holster and squeezed the trigger while he was readjusting it,” according to the affidavit.

This case was heard in front of Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts. A sentencing hearing was scheduled for Monday, Aug. 28.