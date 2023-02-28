LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – A Sulphur man was killed in Moss Bluff after his motorcycle struck an SUV.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Dunn Ferry Road and Tiffany Lane in Moss Bluff around 6 p.m. in reference to a two-vehicle accident.

An initial investigation revealed a motorcycle was traveling east on Dunn Ferry Road when a SUV traveling west made a left hand turn onto Tiffany Lane, in front of the motorcycle.

The rider, Jonathon A. Wallace, 34 of Sulphur, was thrown from the motorcycle. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Wallace was wearing a helmet.

Speed of the motorcycle is believed to be a factor in the crash. Toxicology testing will be performed on both drivers. The investigation is ongoing.